 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Response re: Vaccines at TMC
View Comments

Letter: Response re: Vaccines at TMC

  • Comments

Ms Ferguson complained about not being able to get an appointment for the vaccine at TMC. 1) She needs to be registered through Pima County Health Department. 2) Do NOT bother with drive through appointments, they're booked out to March. 3) Select walk-in. My husband who has mobility issues was able to navigate this. It's extremely well organized, I booked online Tuesday and made an appointment for Thursday and was automatically booked for the second in February.

Georgianna Murphy

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News