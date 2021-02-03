Letter: Response re: Vaccines at TMC

Ms Ferguson complained about not being able to get an appointment for the vaccine at TMC. 1) She needs to be registered through Pima County Health Department. 2) Do NOT bother with drive through appointments, they're booked out to March. 3) Select walk-in. My husband who has mobility issues was able to navigate this. It's extremely well organized, I booked online Tuesday and made an appointment for Thursday and was automatically booked for the second in February.
Georgianna Murphy
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.