While it’s true that some may find popular video games to be of concern, Library staff do not censor or monitor computer use unless it is an illegal activity.
The Library is a safe and equitable space where children, many from vulnerable populations, are always welcome. They do research, read, attend programs, and play video games, much like their peers do at home. Participating in gaming at the Library gives young people the opportunity to learn how to behave in a public space. Recent articles, including one in School Library Journal, suggest many positive aspects to gaming.
The Library has internet-filtering levels based on the customer’s age. The setting available to children and teens complies with state and federal law. Just as parents and guardians are responsible for the books their children borrow from the Library they are also responsible for guiding and overseeing their children’s exposure to and use of the internet.
Holly Schaffer
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.