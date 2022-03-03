 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Response to Article “A” Special Mountain Feb 14 22
Letter: Response to Article "A" Special Mountain Feb 14 22

Gloria, thank you for the nice article about “A” Mt.

What you failed to make clear was by closing “A” Mt at sunset as well as the restrictive hours for cars creates unreliable times throughout the year for when it is open; prevents people who work days from using it during the weekday evenings; guts a 110 year old tradition of people enjoying the lights of Tucson after dark from “A” Mt; and is discriminatory against people with disabilities, and elders due to the car restrictions.

This is supposed to be a regional park but is being turned into a neighborhood park due to the restrictions being placed on it.

Why does the city council allow such a travesty of discrimination to happen?

Beryl Baker, Westside resident since childhood

Beryl Baker

West side

