Letter: Response to Article: "Tucson bans housing discrimination against tenants who receive rental aid"

I want to praise the city of Tucson for taking the stand to ban housing discrimination based on source of income. According to Real Estate Daily News, rent in Tucson has increased over 22% since this time last year. It is necessary to take action in light of the growing housing crisis here in Tucson, and one of the many steps planned in the Housing Affordability Strategy for Tucson (HAST) put forward by the city. Unfortunately, there are limits to what this will accomplish due to a lack of concern from the State legislature. This upcoming midterm election may be one of the most crucial this state has seen in decades. It is extremely important that the current self-serving, extreme-right legislature be voted out in favor of those who understand that it is the State’s responsibility to allow its cities to keep housing within reach of its citizens, not to block them.