Letter: Response to Covid-19 protesters in Phoenix

As a nurse with six years of nursing education and 35 years of critical care nursing I know how rapidly contagious diseases can spread through a population. Covid-19 can be transmitted before symptoms appear, patients can be carriers without being ill, and individuals can become re-infected. Most people have mild symptoms, for some it can be deadly. Covid 19 is not going away. I don't care if you protest in the streets. If this is your “death wish” feel free. Following medical guidelines based on scientific fact is in no way treading on an individual's "civil liberties". I do care if Arizona re-opens too quickly. I don't want to get Covid-19. I will still wear a mask, avoid crowds, and be careful. I don't want someone with Covid-19 packing my groceries, serving me food, delivering packages, touching door handles that I may touch next. In other words, I do not want anyone “treading” on my ability to remain healthy and safe.
Darsha Doran
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!