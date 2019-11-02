Re: the Oct. 31 letter "Not the season for biweekly recycling.
I sympathize with the letter writer’s frustration that the City has cut back on recycling pickups during peak consumption season. Unfortunately, the City’s recycling situation was dire, and something had to be done. The decision to make recycling biweekly means less trucks on the road, less carbon emissions, and improved air quality. It means less tax dollars spent on operating the trucks.
I encourage the letter writer and other readers to use reduced pickups as an opportunity to reevaluate the waste our habits create during the holiday season and throughout the year.
A better approach than recycling is to reduce overall waste. The internet provides instructions for reducing unwanted mail. Disposable bags are eliminated by reusable bags. Less boxes end up in the recycling bin by making fewer large orders rather than frequent small orders, shopping locally, and buying less. Hopefully we can reduce the waste we create so that biweekly pickups are more than enough. This is beneficial to the environment, and our tax dollars.
Katie Voll
Downtown
