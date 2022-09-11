Letter: Response to David Berkman, August 28, 2022 article

By Mr. Berkman's logic, every case brought against a Tucson PD officer would need to be recused and handled by another office (in another jurisdiction) other than the Pima County Attorney merely because DA Laura Conover's brother is a police officer at Tucson PD. That's a terrible idea, think about it. There's no requirement, precedent or justification and all Mr. Berkman cites is conjecture, and "what ifs." It was well known by the voters at the time of the election that Ms. Conover's brother was a police officer and she was elected in a landslide. Conover has demonstrated no fear or favoritism and, in the end, after careful deliberation and not allowing anyone to rush or influence her decision, she ended up deciding to charge the officer. Obviously a tough decision, but she made the right choice. Which is why the voters overwhelmingly elected her to office-she's a real leader.