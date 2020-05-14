Letter: Response to Dr. Kelli Ward
Letter: Response to Dr. Kelli Ward

As a retired registered nurse I am disheartened and surprised by the news today stating Dr. Kelli Ward suggested demonstrators at the Capitol wear medical uniforms. Sure we're all stressed and hoping this health crisis will be resolved. It's difficult to know what the future holds, and exactly what measures are best to resume our lives safely. But it's disrespectful to those on the front lines treating very sick people to suggest dressing as a health care worker in order to protest. I've worked in critical care units in hospitals, and it's hard for me to visualize current conditions. Let alone worrying every day about bringing the disease home to your loved ones. We moved to Arizona less than two years ago. We love it here! Frankly though, it's embarrassing to see on the national news that one of our state leaders made such a comment.

Paula Bergsma

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

