Letter: Response to "Ducey right in closing gyms"
I've been a regular gym member for 30 plus years. My gym experience was positive. Members wore masks throughout their workout and equipment was regularly cleaned by members/staff. Social distancing was a non-issue with attendance down dramatically as elderly/immune-compromised members choose not to return. Seats on every other bike were removed so I was six feet apart, or more, from my spin classmates.

Heat-related casualties might exceed those of Covid-19 if we “take [exercise] outside…;” not everyone is able to get up at 5 a.m. to exercise before heat becomes dangerous. Exercise in the water is not an option as our city/county pools (full of chemically-treated water designed to kill virtually everything) remain closed.

Gyms CAN operate safely by mandating safety protocols and should be allowed to re-open. The economic fall out from their continued closure, along with the negative physical/mental impact of being unable to exercise, is doing harm to the citizens of our city and State.

Catey Bartolucci

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

