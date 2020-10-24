 Skip to main content
Letter: Response to George Larsen-YES on 208
I appreciate that Mr. Larsen openly shares that he is "a rich old geezer," thus making his opinion self-serving. I am a retired TUSD teacher, who never had to worry about taxes over $250,000 a year. As a retiree, I will reap not one penny from the passage of 208.

I have read Prop 208, and unfortunately, Mr. Larsen would fail either my middle school reading class or my math class, or both. What the bill indicates is that there will be a surcharge on money earned over $250,000 of 3.5%. Add that to the existing 4.5% and you arrive at an 8% increase. Not 77%. This is on an individual's income tax. No additional taxes on business.

Much of this money would go to increase employees' salary, lower class size and add counselors. Higher salaries will permit educators to continue teaching in Tucson and better prepare our kids for the future.

Vote YES on 208!!

Ken Freed

East side

