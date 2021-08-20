 Skip to main content
Letter: Response to Here's a Tip: Mask Up
In response to the "Here's a Tip: Mask Up," I would recommend politely requesting servers and bussers with masks when calling for a reservation or in person at the host station rather than decreasing your tips from 30 to 15%. Firstly, the issue should be your SAFETY while you are being served. Second, your server may not understand that your 15% tip had any connection with not wearing a mask since many customers leave the standard 15% tip. Restaurants desperately want your business and will want to accommodate you. If not, go to one of the many restaurants that are following CDC guidelines and keep tipping generously!

Lorraine Crawford

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

