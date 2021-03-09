Letter: Response to Homer Thiel's Vaccine expose

Re: the March 3 letter "On vaccines, UA has some nerve."
I applaud Homer Thiel’s brave letter at exposing certain inequities of the vaccine distribution at U of A. I was under the impression that those with underlying conditions received special inclusion. Apparently not. The recent bragging of the Governor on 2 million doses administered – where? Certainly not in the Tucson area.
In fact, I spent one week trying to access my first dose from state, county and pharmacy websites and even on the phone. The only appointments for me (65+) were at 4:50 pm March 4 at a Kroger pharmacy at Valencia (miles from me) or March 6 from 6 pm to midnight at one of the drive through sites. I have night vision problems. These appointments don’t help me.
I found out on Thursday there were walk in sites in Chandler and sometimes Marana Health Center administered doses for 70+ (they created their own threshold).
Vaccine vaccine all around?
N’er a shot in my arm.
Paula Palotay
Marana
