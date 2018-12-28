Mr. Hurtado’s passions are understandable but he’s suffering from several misapprehensions. Of all the items he listed, none of the funding for them could have been used for road repair. The funding for the Kino Sports Complex expansion is coming from the hotel bed taxes and car rental fees that fund the stadium district. Using that revenue for anything else, such as road repair, would be illegal.
County roads will be fixed using legal revenues and we will not misappropriate Library, Flood Control, Stadium District, or Wastewater taxes and fees to do so.
As for the Kino Sports Complex, when finished, it will be among the finest and largest sports and entertainments complexes in the country and a significant generator of jobs, especially for the south side.
Growing our local economy is a big to-do, no whoop-de about it.
Chuck Huckelberry
Downtown
