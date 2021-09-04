 Skip to main content
Letter: Response to Jonathan Hoffman's Piece on Herd Immunity
Letter: Response to Jonathan Hoffman's Piece on Herd Immunity

There are so many logical problems with Jonathan Hoffman’s op-ed piece on herd immunity (8/29/2021) that I can’t possibly address them all in 160 words. So I’ll address one. Healthy people who choose not to get vaccinated based on their relative lower risk of serious complications due to COVID-19 are almost certainly NOT assessing the risk correctly.

They probably aren’t factoring in that the Delta variant is much more transmissible than other variants. They are much more likely to get an infection and to spread it to others. They aren’t factoring in that getting the vaccine greatly reduces these risks.

For some, there are barriers to getting the vaccine. But, at this point if you are avoiding vaccination just because you think that you are strong enough to weather COVID-19, you are the drunk driver that gets behind the wheel because you think you handle your alcohol better than everyone else. That thinking is self-centered and irresponsible, period.

Dan Roskey

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

