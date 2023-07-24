Legislative District 17 Senator Justine Wadsack’s Op Ed (7/19/23) was a fantasy of fake

numbers regarding inflation and the economy, and sounded more like campaign propaganda.

She and her right wing sidekicks in LD17 have brought nothing but shame to the Tucson area.

She has sought to criminalize homelessness (SB1413), attacked drag shows (SB1698) and

sought to revoke Tucson’s city charter (SCR1023 & 1027) among other idiocies that do not help

govern our state.

Her highlighting of Republican “achievements” on tax rebates is cynical at best. After Ducey’s

flat tax gave big breaks to the wealthy, Wadsack and friends piled on with a tax rebate only for

those wealthy enough to have paid income tax in the last few years. The poorest, who need tax

relief the most, get absolutely nothing from this Republican giveaway. Shame on her and let’s

vote her out!

Anne Mitchell

East side