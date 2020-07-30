Letter: Response to "Keep schools closed for now "

So don't play politics, open the schools. Please look at the data! The current infection is 7%. The only way to get this virus is human contact. It doesn't live on surfaces, or in the air. One must touch the person that has it and touch your face. The original guidelines are the most effect, wash hands and don't touch you face until you do. It is very simple to protect everyone. 1. Test all adult staff at the school before school begins. 2. Have a bottle of hand snitize in every room. 3. The children must sanitize their hands as they enter the room. 4. After touching anyone, sanitize immediately. This is not hard but it does require discipline. This is not deadly to children. The death is almost not measurable. Please open the schools so all children have a chance against the rest of the world that have their schools open.
Larry Cory
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
