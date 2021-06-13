 Skip to main content
Letter: response to "Lawyer: Siblings in Jan. 6 riot were 'visitors'"
Letter: response to "Lawyer: Siblings in Jan. 6 riot were 'visitors'"

Re: the may 30 article "Lawyer: Siblings in Jan. 6 riot were 'tourists'."

I was pleased to learn that Felicia and Cory Konold went to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 not to riot but just to visit it. However, next time they wish to visit the Capitol, I recommend they make advance reservations, go through security, and join a guided tour. That is what I and all other visitors had to do, and it's not very difficult. It is not necessary to scale the Capitol walls or break doors to enter the building; access is (or was) freely available to all law-abiding visitors.

Their lawyer indicates the Konolds have serious mental disabilities, so maybe they are unable to follow the normal procedures for visitors. If so, I would be happy to help them with these tasks. I can also teach them how to behave respectfully in such an important place, and how to enjoy and learn from their visit without joining a mob bent on death and destruction.

Darian Qureshi

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

