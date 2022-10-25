Letter: Response to Lenhard opinion piece

A recent local opinion piece by a former US Army officer, Robert Lenhard, fortunately gives reasonable people an example of the evidence-free notions that today's loony right wing consistently regurgitate. He refers to "Marxist tenets of critical race theory," as though members of today's military are being indoctrinated into communism and 'CRT' was invented by Marx himself! Yes, the delicate sensitivities of conservatives must be avoided: there must be no hurt feelings by being exposed to America's sordid history of racial discrimination, including slavery of Blacks and genocide of indigenous peoples ("Indians"). He rails about the horrors of 'diversity' and 'inclusion'. All with no evidence except the invective of his son's pro-Trump soldier buddies. CRT is the dog-whistle to arouse the Trumpists. We must ignore our racist past (and present) according to them. Remove the truth from our history books as Texas does.