Letter: Response to letter by Dr. Rachel Rulmyr on border improvements

Dr. Rachel Rulmyr wrote that under Biden, much needed immigration reforms are taking place. Really? We have a 20 year high in Border Patrol encounters and thousands of unaccompanied children still coming here every month. "Sponsors", aka family members here, committing child endangerment and violating federal Human Smuggling laws by paying smugglers to bring their children here. The Biden administration has relaxed asylum requirements enticing more to come and people are abusing of the asylum system. Dr. Rulmyr says foreign aid is being reinstated to address root causes of people fleeing Central America. Does she know that under the Obama administration, VP Biden oversaw almost a billion in aid to Central America with little accountability? Does she care that it costs $775 a day to house each migrant child and U.S. Health and Human Services is expecting a $4 BILLION short fall by year's end? And, many families as well as children, are being allowed in, during a continued Covid pandemic. Does this sound like needed reforms to you?
Marcella Mavis
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.