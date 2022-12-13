Letter: Response to letter in Sunday's Opinion section

I was disturbed by this letter regarding immigration. The letter writer worries that at some level the "number of immigrants will unalterably change the fabric of our country to the detriment" and "should there be ethnic standards for those that enter". He seems to be saying that people who are not ethnically white will ruin the country, not taking into consideration the immense contribution immigrants make to us through their culture, work ethic and boosting of our economy. This country was built on immigration; we all come from immigrants as some point in the history of this nation.. I don't feel that immigrants will do anything but enhance and enrich us as a nation.