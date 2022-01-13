Letter: Response to letter "opinion of Homelessness"

Contrary to the recent letter, homelessness is not often a matter of bad choices. It can be a fire, a flood, a business failure, an illness of the mind or body, loss of an important person in your life, a job or many other misfortunes. Instead of blaming the person think “there but for the grace of G-d go I” and find ways to help the unfortunate people who have lost so much. Your efforts can aid the homeless, and you and our community will benefit.
Dee-Dee Samet, Tucson Homeless Connect
Midtown
