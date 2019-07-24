Re: the July 22 letter "Police are not doing their job at traffic stops."
Yes it seems that Tucson has become the leader in red light runners, and people on their cell phones while driving. But lets put the blame where it truly lies. For decades, yes decades, the our city council has put public safety, in particular the Tucson Police Department, behind in funding and equipment. We have about the same number of officers on the street now that we did 25 years ago. Our population has increased by tens of thousands and yet the number of officers has remained the same.
Officers respond to calls for service non stop their entire shift. When a call requires more than 1 officer to respond the dispatcher frequently tells the sole responding officer " NEXT AVAILABLE". That officer has to respond by him or herself.
So lets finally put the blame where it belongs. Squarely on the shoulder of the city council.
Frank Cara
East side
