Letter: Response to Prop 208 Commentary

Jonathan Hoffman’s commentary on “Prop. 208 an example of bad ballot legislation” was both informative and intriguing. The four legal arguments he poses and their validity I leave to the courts to ultimately decide.
However, what specifically got my attention was his issue with using the ballot prop to enact tax law. This democracy at the ballot box has widespread acceptance among many states that permit such initiatives.
Let’s ask why was this proposition even necessary? It because we have legislature that is unwilling to prioritize education funding and raise Arizona teacher compensation to a competitive level.
This was not a perfect proposition and I dislike during an end-run around our system of state governance, but years of resistance and broken promises of significantly increasing funding simply have not materialized. When there is minimal positive financial momentum, propositions are a mechanism to hear the voice of the voters and they have spoken.
J. Robert Hendricks
Northwest side
