Letter: Response To Ruiz Opinion of Feb. 22
Re: the Feb. 23 article "AZ a blueprint for state tax reform."

I read Mr. Ruiz's self-serving opinion on tax reduction with great interest. He lauds the idea of a tax reduction for the rich, stating that it will bring in $300 a year to the average family. If he is accurate, which is in doubt, that amounts to a whopping $6 a week. However, he doesn't share how he would benefit. A lot more, I'm sure!

To be fair, tax reduction might be appropriate if our state government was living up to its obligations. The billion dollars mentioned would be better used to help the homeless, improve state roads, appropriately fund education, fund police and fire fighters. A tax reduction for the rich is amongst the last things Arizonans need. What is needed, is to use the tax money collected to benefit the entire citizenry of Arizona, not just the wealthy.

Ken Freed

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

