Mr. Metz fears that good old fashioned Republicans have been or are about to be thrown into the trash, in the Red States. Its not just the Red States that good old Republicans have to worry about. The entire Republican party has been cowed ,Republicans overall have lost their soul because of a minority of hot headed extremists. So its not just Republicans in Red States That have lost their good old fashioned Republicans, it's Republicans nation wide.

In the last election Trump received more votes than anyone in history except Biden. Pretty sure good old fashioned Republicans across the nation cast their votes for Trump. Now we are facing a looming debt crisis, it would take about 5 Republicans to cross over and vote to do the right thing for the country. Where are these good old fashioned Republicans? From Nixon, , all the way to Trump, Republican policy has been small, petty, and self serving. Where is the outcry From the good old fashioned Republicans?