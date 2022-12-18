 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Response to Sinema’s Decision Impacts Arizona the Most

Re: the Dec. 13 article "Sinema's decision impacts Arizona the most."

Matthew Yglesias did a good job laying out the impacts of Senator Sinema’s decision to become an Independent, concluding the Democrats best hope for keeping control of that seat may be to “strong-arm Gallego out of the race” to ensure a victory for a candidate the majority of Dems no longer like.

This would be a non-issue if we had Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) in place which would allow all candidates to appear on the ballot and voters to rank their choices, with no fear of vote splitting or the “spoiler effect.” There are efforts underway to bring RCV to Arizona which in addition to eliminating the spoiler effect, allows people to vote for the candidate that aligns with their values, minimizes negative campaigning, and would incentivize candidates to run on the issues that matter most to the majority of Arizonans. I encourage people to learn more about this upgrade to our current system at voterchoicearizona.org.

Betsy Boggia

Downtown

