Letter: Response to Slow death of public education

Re: the March 7 letter "Slow death of public education."
The Letter writer is correct that funding for the public education system is being impacted by vouchers but he does not address the reasons. Parents are fed up with public institutions moving more towards indoctrination than education. They don’t want their tax money going to someone who will attempt to disparage their family values and beliefs hence the migration towards private education.
Wayne Rossi
Northwest side
