The Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Arizona Daily Star Op Ed, "A Sustainable solution to the housing crisis", suggestion that a California developer's plan to pack 116 presumably expensive two-story homes and 210 apartments onto the floodway that runs through The Quail Canyon section of Pima Wash is neither sustainable nor a solution to the housing crisis. The additional suggestion that these,"units minimize impact on our natural environment by preserving washes, riparian areas, and hillsides as natural open space," in this flood-prone, natural wildlife corridor is not only patently absurd, it is also a blatant violation of the the carefully conceived planning efforts written into the Pima County Comprehensive Plan. This blatant effort by an out-of-state wildcat developer to maximize development profits at the expense of diminishing the strength of the Comprehensive Plan is unwanted and unwelcome by Pima County residents. The Planning and Zoning Commission needs to do its job here and vote no.