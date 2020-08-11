You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Response to: "Statistics indicate schools should reopen"
Letter: Response to: "Statistics indicate schools should reopen"

While I understand the hardships for students and their parents caused by delayed school openings, I believe that delay is indeed necessary. The most important statistics that the writer failed to include are that the CDC recommends opening, only if the infection rate falls below 5%. The writer fails to mention also that the European and Asian countries, which have opened, have contained the spread of COVID 19. We, on the other hand, have failed miserably. Many of our citizens have selfishly ignored pleas to wear masks and keep social distance. America is suffering from a total lack of leadership at the top and we are paying a terrible price. Finally, while children seem to be less vulnerable to the virus, their teachers and parents are not. Opening schools too soon will probably lead to more spread and more pain. Let's get a unified plan and follow through with it. Let's beat this nightmare!

Morton Cederbaum

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

