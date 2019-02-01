On what should be a woman’s private personal health issue on Sunday Ms Horton makes a point of politicizing abortion and choosing a side. Until Christian schools were denied tax exemptions because of their segregationist actions, abortion was viewed by evangelicals as a woman’s personal health issue.In an attempt to regain tax exempt status they became involved politically.As they think tanked ways to enlist and increase conservative voters, they began a campaign to politically charge abortion.
Now that we are totally divided on abortion, we have politicians who pin the badge of right to life on their chest. In districts where older white evangelicals congregate they vote into office candidates without considering their complete agenda. Often supporting gutting social safety nets, cuts to education, defunding planned parenthood, making cruel immigration policy for women and children with no place else to go.
Please if the Star is seeking fresh views on their op-Ed pages, lets make it someone who’s opinions help us heal.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
