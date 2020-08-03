You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Response to "Teachers, a privileged class"
View Comments

Letter: Response to "Teachers, a privileged class"

Re: the July 30 letter "Teachers, a privileged class."

I disagree with the argument that teachers are first-responders like firefighters. Firefighters are in peak condition, young, have protective gear, and have fire science knowledge to fight the enemy (fire). Many teachers are older and/or have pre-existing conditions that would make them very vulnerable to Covid-19. Teachers and schools do not have the PPE and desk shields, and with groups of students rotating through the classroom each day, up to 200 a day in high school, it is a petri dish of germs. Scientists are still learning about this virus. We need to be patient and smart about decision-making, not placing our teachers and children in knowingly dangerous settings until certain CDC guidelines are met for safe re-opening.

Lorraine Crawford

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News