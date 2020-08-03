Letter: Response to "Teachers, a privileged class"

Re: the July 30 letter "Teachers, a privileged class."
I disagree with the argument that teachers are first-responders like firefighters. Firefighters are in peak condition, young, have protective gear, and have fire science knowledge to fight the enemy (fire). Many teachers are older and/or have pre-existing conditions that would make them very vulnerable to Covid-19. Teachers and schools do not have the PPE and desk shields, and with groups of students rotating through the classroom each day, up to 200 a day in high school, it is a petri dish of germs. Scientists are still learning about this virus. We need to be patient and smart about decision-making, not placing our teachers and children in knowingly dangerous settings until certain CDC guidelines are met for safe re-opening.
Lorraine Crawford
East side
