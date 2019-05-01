Re: the April 24 letter "Board of Supervisors should back Rosemont."
First let me be clear, I’m a Democrat, who's hugely opposed to the Rosemont mine, as everyone should be. The woman who blithely compares this monumental destruction of land and water to locating the Kino Sports Center on Ajo Road instead of near downtown is missing a major point. Kino Parkway still exists after 21 years, but the Rosemont mine will be mined out, according to Hudbay, in 19 years or less. The damage will last to eternity. I, too, was opposed to having the Kino Sports Center on Ajo, and as a former business owner, i'm pro business. There are many ways to bring businesses to Tucson, such as Amazon, without forever destroying one of the most beautiful areas in our state. This is not a Left or Right issue, it’s not about politics, it is about destroying something irreplaceable for a lousy 19 years while making big bucks for someone else’s pocket, or anyone’s pocket! Bring us businesses that create, not destroy.
Ginia Desmond
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.