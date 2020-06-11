Letter: Response to Tom Sellers

Racism is real.
The idea that some people are speaking for other people it’s really not the point. Yes they might be allies. Great.
This is about reallocating money to support black, brown, native peoples in getting services they need.
“Defunding the police” will only work if 911 Services are expanded to include a mental health component, a domestic violence, component, an emergency medical component, a social justice component, and environmental justice component, and others I haven’t even thought of yet.
Doing so will benefit all Tucsonians along the spectrum of color.
Dlyn Parra
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
