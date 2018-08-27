Re: the Aug. 26 article "BLM, enviros ask high court to reverse SanPedro decision."
Since the '80s and possibly longer, Arizona has grappled with the issue of groundwater. Our state environmental commission, no longer in existence, brought developers like Roy Drachman to the table with water resource experts and environmentalist and we enacted the 1980 Groundwater Act in Arizona. A travesty will be committed if this development in southern Arizona is allowed to move forward depleting our precious aquifer resources. An entire rural way of life, ranching, recreation, tourism, and unique habitat for wildlife will be wiped out. We have seen the science fiction stories of vast deserts where inhabitants hoard water; is this what we are to become?
I for one pray that federal judges understand that unwise growth and development is not always in the best interest of the public. I hope that wise judges will ask the hard questions and consider the negative impact depleting our San Pedro River if this development is allowed to move forward. I am not against planned development; but be responsible!
Alicia Bristow
Oracle
