Letter: Restaurants are not the problem
Tucson is very fortunate to have attracted an assortment of extraordinary professional chefs who have created unique dining experiences that have made Tucson famous for its culinary diversity.

We have patronized many of our restaurants since they started to carefully reopen. They are doing a great job of applying all local and CDC guidelines for distancing, cleaning, avoiding any crowding, masking and limiting numbers of patrons in any space. The patrons are not shouting, yelling, singing, or even talking loudly. The likelihood of COVID-19 transmission in these settings is immeasurably small.

We must make reasonable level-headed decisions about how we will progress through the next 9-12 months before any effective vaccine is widely available. We must weigh all the risks and benefits, associated with decisions to open services and decide how we want to take those risks. Where the risks are minimal and the public benefit is great, we need to choose those options.

Thomas Elliott

East side

