Letter: Restaurants vs. Gyms

As I drove to pick up groceries this morning, I passed a local breakfast/lunch diner. The parking lot was jammed. This diner has inside dining. Obviously, one can't eat with a mask on. The short time the gyms were open, they practiced good protection with social distancing, masks required, equipment was sanitized constantly, hand washing was required post- workout. Then in this morning's paper, I find Governor Ducey is fighting a court battle to keep gyms from re-opening. I'm at a loss to understand his reasoning. It is Red State, Republican brains thinking. Additionally, I am at a loss to understand how Trump and Ducey think Arizona's numbers are getting better. We have nearly 184,000 cases statewide with more than 17,000 cases in Pima County. 1,444 new cases statewide yesterday with 329 new cases in Pima County. A total 0f 4,002 deaths statewide and 480 deaths in Pima County. It didn't have to be this way!
Judy Bullington
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
