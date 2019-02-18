Giving up life as a Phoenician, I sold my car and moved to New York City. Thirty years utilizing public transportation on the east coast, I came back to Phoenix/Tucson to be with family. The Tucson to Phoenix roadways, and passengers may have increased safety possibilities to include rail service. The growth of population always includes more vehicles.
My heart weighs heavily as I see the empty historic Union Station on Harrison street as I look out my art studio. Such a grand piece of architecture, meant for many passengers to begin and finish journeys. A central place that graces the original townsite of Phoenix. Southern Pacific Railroad uses Union Station for their Sprint ( Southern Pacific Railroad Information Technology) cell phone towers. Phoenix, now the 5th largest city in the country, should step up public transportation. Especially with a large part of the economy being tourism. Thank goodness outside organizations see the stellar importance of public transportation connecting our beautiful cities.
Jamie Korb
Phoenix
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.