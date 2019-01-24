Editor,
I hope we as a community will support legislation restoring State funding for our community college. For nearly 50 years Pima Community College has been a life line for tens of thousands of students. Whether for transferring, direct hire, developmental education, or personal interest, we all benefit when someone pursues their higher education.
Historically, PCC has likened its sources of revenue to a 3 legged stool: State funding, property taxes and student tuition. One of those legs was kicked out when the State stopped funding PCC. Recently, Andres Cano, State Representative-District 3, introduced H.B. 2268, a bill that would restore State funding for PCC.
The restoration of State funding for Pima Community College would ease the burden of student tuition and property taxpayers. It would allow PCC to operate on all cylinders again. We all should support H.B. 2268 by letting our State Senator and Representatives know that we support it.
David W. Gallagher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.