Letter: Restoring balance in City's land use policy

On April 10, 2022, the Star reported, within one month, a second City of Tucson environmentally sensitive policy which has not be enforced this century. First, it was commercial rainwater harvesting; now it's preserving native plants when new development is approved.

For those of us residents who have followed decision-making by the City's Planning and Development Services Department (PDSD) over those years, these disclosures are not surprising. PDSD, apparently with Mayor/Council blessing, openly prided itself on being "consumer friendly." And who were its consumers? Anyone making application for new development.

Instead of seeing its role as a neutral party to administer the City's land use code, its advocacy to facilitate those proposals has left the interests of residents in the immediate area in shambles.

Hopefully, these disclosures mean that our current elected officials will restore some sense of balance to PDSD's function, taking in account what serves the entire community best.

Ruth Beeker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

