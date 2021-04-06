 Skip to main content
Letter: Restroom access in downtown Tucson
Letter: Restroom access in downtown Tucson

As snowbirds from Wisconsin, my husband and I discovered Tucson for the first time this year. We fell in love with the weather, the bike and mountain trails and the ethnic food restaurants that provided takeout options. We will come back next winter and plan to enjoy cultural events such as plays and concerts.

My only concern with Tucson is the lack of restroom access in the downtown area. During a trip into the downtown, we planned to eat in an outdoor venue and view some important architecture but could not because we could not find a place to relieve ourselves. After trying three different places which included gas stations, we even tried to order food an outdoor restaurant that had a restroom, but we were told we could not use it. So, we left without placing an order and went home.

Would the city consider providing public restrooms? As humans we need places to go to the restroom.

Margaret Langer

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

