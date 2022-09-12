 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Resubmission with clarification to subject line: Response to Carrie Clancy's Letter to the Editor published 8/31/22

I'm a mom of three children in CFSD schools and a military spouse. We've been a military family going on 15 years, we've had our share of moves and deployments. I'm disappointed at how divisive the race for the CFSD school board has become. This division is largely fueled by misinformation and blanket statements like Carrie Clancy's "support military families by voting for THRIVE4CFSD," and "the Back to Basics platform discriminates against military families." I met with the "Back to Basics" group. They made it clear they're in favor of open enrollment so long as CFSD schools have the capacity to accept students without negatively impacting in-district students. Our family has open enrolled within the district every year. This year our first grader wasn't accepted for open enrollment due to Sunrise Elementary not having space for him. We weren't offended by his rejection although we were naturally disappointed. I'd encourage the Foothills community to attend meet and greets of all six candidates instead of relying on hearsay.

Caitlin Vaccariello

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

