Our Legislators come to wrong conclusions. Extra Funding should go to the schools with the lowest ratings. The extra money should go to smaller class sizes, help for students struggling to learn to read. If a child reads well by the end of third grade, that child can learn anything more easily and will probably finish high school. So the budget just passed gives money to the most achieving schools. Have those legislators looked to see if the majority of students in the A rated schools went to kindergarten? Maybe kindergarten is a necessity for all if we want more highly rated schools. Aren't our Legislators and Gov. Ducey embarrassed to when they see that AZ is at the bottom of a list of state funding of schools?
Rosemary Hallinan
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.