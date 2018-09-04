Recently some of the finest officers to work the streets of Tucson and the surrounding area have quietly left the battlefield to pursue rest, retirement and a new life in the civilian sector. By their own choice, all of them are leaving sooner than they planned.
I had the privilege of training/mentoring these outstanding police officers who left it all out there and will be missed as almost a century's worth of experience comes out of service. These old-school warriors are not the type that desire fanfare or recognition so their names will not be mentioned, but I assure you their absence will be felt.
The torch is being passed to a new generation now. History will reveal how they and communities all over the nation will fare in the new age of policing and leadership. As a retired TPD officer and now a civilian member of this city I thank them for their service. They will be missed and the impact will be significant.
Ron Payette
Northeast side
