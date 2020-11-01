 Skip to main content
Letter: Return Martha McSally To Senate
Senator Martha McSally has been the most productive Senator for Arizona in the history of our state. In her short time in the Senate she has worked to pass 48 bills with bi-partisan support. Those bills have directly benefited Arizona in the areas of protecting our Military Installations, our Border, our Universities, Health Care, and our attractiveness for high wage industry expansion.

She is a tireless worker for our State and we have benefited significantly from her efforts. All of the negative ads are not helpful to understanding what a valuable resource we have with Senator Martha McSally. She deserves support from both sides of the isle because her effectiveness will be lost if she is not returned to the Senate in next weeks vote. No one will put forth the effort she has and will continue to put forth for all of Arizona.

Chris Sheafe

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

