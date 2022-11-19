 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Return of Faith in Humanity

  • Comments

After months of vitriol as America, Arizona, and Pima County prepared for mid-term elections my faith in humanity was shaken! We heard clearly false statement and accusations. As the election was happening I experienced a computer glitch and made an appointment with a computer repair company, "Geeks2You". One of their young workers, a University student showed up on time, immediately identified a simple mistake this old man had made, made a few clicks on the keyboard and things worked fine. I pulled out my credit card to make payment, and this pleasant young man said it only took him a couple minutes and that his conscience would not allow him to bill me. This pleasant young University student was kind to an old 83 year old man and definitely restored my faith in the humanity that will replace people like me! May God Bless our future and this young man!

Cliff Wagner

Foothills

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Please explain.

How is it that FL counted 7 million votes in 1 day while here in AZ we're still awaiting results. What are they doing right and we're doing wong?

Letter: Election Misinformation

It is ironic that an Associated Press article in Friday's paper about misinformation contained some misinformation! The writer stated that "In…

Letter: Republican Party

Abraham Lincoln must be spinning in his grave to see what 'The Party of Lincoln' has become. And specially to see 'Honest Abe' usurped by a pa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News