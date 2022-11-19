Letter: Return of Faith in Humanity

After months of vitriol as America, Arizona, and Pima County prepared for mid-term elections my faith in humanity was shaken! We heard clearly false statement and accusations. As the election was happening I experienced a computer glitch and made an appointment with a computer repair company, "Geeks2You". One of their young workers, a University student showed up on time, immediately identified a simple mistake this old man had made, made a few clicks on the keyboard and things worked fine. I pulled out my credit card to make payment, and this pleasant young man said it only took him a couple minutes and that his conscience would not allow him to bill me. This pleasant young University student was kind to an old 83 year old man and definitely restored my faith in the humanity that will replace people like me! May God Bless our future and this young man!