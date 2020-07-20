Letter: Return to School

Let’s think outside of the box as how we get kids back to school. Parents and children need to have a plan for the whole school year. My proposal is to have 50 percent of kids in the morning 8-12 and 50 percent from 1-5 Five days a week in this manner you can spread kids out give them sack lunch to take home and have the buses run two routes . Kids can get fed and they get interaction with each other. I propose that they go year round with 2 two week breaks. To take care of teachers for the extra work I propose 20 pay raise as there work would increase
Arizona can and should be a leader . If government came out with a plan let parents choose to keep kids home or send them to school but make it binding for the whole school year
Robert Godbout
Sahuarita
