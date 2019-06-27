As an Arizona native and long-time Tucson resident, I was delighted to read of the plans to return water to the Santa Cruz River. I was equally dismayed to be reminded of Pima County’s dogged persistence to channelize the river, pour concrete, and clear out vegetation. Although done with the best intentions, the 1977 channelization project probably exacerbated the damage risk from flood events, as evidenced by the destruction in the 1983 flood. Modern flood control practices embrace the restoration of wetlands as an essential ingredient to robust and resilient flood control. Many desert communities are removing the concrete and restoring the flow to the historic channels as an integral part of flood control, and to revive our cultural connections to the environment. It is time for Tucson and Pima County to embrace these modern practices, return the water, and restore the wetlands to the Santa Cruz.
John McLean
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.