Letter: Revamped comics and puzzles

As an experienced daily multiple print newspapers reader of 60+ years, I appreciate in-depth local news features as well as current comics and puzzles. Including reruns of old comics (Peanuts, Garfield, For Better or Worse) in the daily print newspaper was an unwelcome surprise this morning, despite the warning from Jill Spitz, Ed., that the change was inevitable. Please banish them to the e-edition, where they belong. Running really old comics, such as The Katzenjammer Kids, The Yellow Kid, or The Gumps in print from the beginnings would be more entertaining and engaging. The sole new comic, Crabgrass? Looks like a bore. Losing the Cryptoquip puzzles in all formats is a shame. At least it had entertaining groaner puns. The given reason for these changes was improved in-depth local news supported by Lee Enterprises. Better put those stories in hard copy print. And above the fold.

Katherine Scott

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

