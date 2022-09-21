Letter: Revers Osmosis Desalination can't be only solution

When I worked on the Yuma Desalting test pilot project back in the 80’s we had a problem with fouling of the R/O membranes that was caused by algal slime. A clarification process was implemented that stopped this. The Carlsbad Desalination Project cited by another reader produces about close to 57 thousand acre feet of potable water per year and produce about three hundred thousand acre feet per year of reject. In order to replace the 3 million acre feet per year of Colorado River water would sterilize approximately 18 million acre feet of ocean water per year. This would kill off vital phytoplankton that release more oxygen into our atmosphere that the forests do. This should be a partial solution, but not a complete one.