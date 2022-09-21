 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Revers Osmosis Desalination can't be only solution

  • Comments

When I worked on the Yuma Desalting test pilot project back in the 80’s we had a problem with fouling of the R/O membranes that was caused by algal slime. A clarification process was implemented that stopped this. The Carlsbad Desalination Project cited by another reader produces about close to 57 thousand acre feet of potable water per year and produce about three hundred thousand acre feet per year of reject. In order to replace the 3 million acre feet per year of Colorado River water would sterilize approximately 18 million acre feet of ocean water per year. This would kill off vital phytoplankton that release more oxygen into our atmosphere that the forests do. This should be a partial solution, but not a complete one.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: The Earth Is Flat

Media has been targeted as "liberals" by extreme right wing groups--and especially Trump--and as a result there has been a noticeable chilling…

Letter: When a poll is not a poll

On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Amer…

Letter: It's Time

We have to separate the RR (Real Republicans from the RINO (Kari Lake Jim Finchem Blake Masters.

Letter: Debate

I think Katie Hobbs is smart to not “debate” Kari Lake. As the old saying goes: “Never Wrestle with a Pig. You Both Get Dirty and the Pig Likes It.”

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News