 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Review Commission Recommends Tucson City Magistrate Hale Not Be Reappointed
View Comments

Letter: Review Commission Recommends Tucson City Magistrate Hale Not Be Reappointed

  • Comments

Re: the March 7 article "Review commission recommends Tucson city magistrate Hale not be reappointed."

What an absolute disgrace that the City Magistrate Commission allowed inaccuracies and distortions from attorneys with a vendetta against Judge Geraldine Hale to influence the recommendation not to reappoint her as City Magistrate. The Commission's biased and imbalanced report has an overwhelming negative narrative and summarily dismisses the many positive letters and emails in support of this amazing woman. For example, the report speaks of multiple videos but when Judge Hale requested copies, the City Clerk had ONE video that was five years old and addressed without any discipline. Moreover, the fact that a confidential report was leaked to the press without the Commission giving Judge Hale a copy also speaks to the lack of objectivity and integrity of the Commission. Let's face it, there are attorneys with the arrogance to believe that they are all knowing and how dare a Navajo female judge question or challenge them in the Court Room. I truly hope the City Council sees through this charade and reappoints City Magistrate Geraldine Hale.

Daisy Jenkins

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: I'm insulted

Two writers in the March 3rd Star complained about Arizona trying to straighten out this voting mess. One complains he’s too old and can’t fin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News