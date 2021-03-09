Letter: Review Commission Recommends Tucson City Magistrate Hale Not Be Reappointed

Re: the March 7 article "Review commission recommends Tucson city magistrate Hale not be reappointed."
What an absolute disgrace that the City Magistrate Commission allowed inaccuracies and distortions from attorneys with a vendetta against Judge Geraldine Hale to influence the recommendation not to reappoint her as City Magistrate. The Commission's biased and imbalanced report has an overwhelming negative narrative and summarily dismisses the many positive letters and emails in support of this amazing woman. For example, the report speaks of multiple videos but when Judge Hale requested copies, the City Clerk had ONE video that was five years old and addressed without any discipline. Moreover, the fact that a confidential report was leaked to the press without the Commission giving Judge Hale a copy also speaks to the lack of objectivity and integrity of the Commission. Let's face it, there are attorneys with the arrogance to believe that they are all knowing and how dare a Navajo female judge question or challenge them in the Court Room. I truly hope the City Council sees through this charade and reappoints City Magistrate Geraldine Hale.
Daisy Jenkins
Oro Valley
